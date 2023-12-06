Facts

19:38 06.12.2023

Christmas tree lit up on Sofiyska Square in Kyiv – mayor

The main Christmas tree of Ukraine has been lit up on Sofiyska Square in the center of Kyiv on Wednesday.

"Today, traditionally on Saint Nicholas Day, the main Christmas tree of the country was lit up on Sofiyska Square in the capital," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram channel.

Like last year, an artificial 12-meter-long Christmas tree was put up in Kyiv and decorated at the expense of philanthropists.

"The theme of the location is Brave Hearts. It is dedicated to our defenders. The New Year tree is decorated with toys in the shape of blue and yellow hearts. The top [of the tree] is decorated by the Coat of Arms of Ukraine – a symbol of our statehood, national dignity and strength. Next to the tree, there is a heart-shaped photo zone that is also dedicated to our defenders. The small Christmas trees are decorated with yellow and blue hearts. Everyone can take one of the decorations for good memory for a donation," Klitschko said.

As reported, the installation of the Christmas tree started on December 3. It is planned that the tree will stand on the square until January 10, 2024.

No mass festive events will be held in Kyiv on Christmas and New Year. The curfew in Kyiv will last as usual from midnight to 5 p.m. during winter holidays.

Tags: #kyiv #new_year #tree

