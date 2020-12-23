Victims of fires in Luhansk region need more attention from authorities - TIC

Victims of last summer fires in Luhansk region need more attention and participation in solving their problems from the local authorities, according to the Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) of the Verkhovna Rada to investigate the causes of large-scale fires in Luhansk region in 2020.

"The Luhansk regional administration should really become a 'nanny' for those people who did not receive money and were unable to restore their homes. Help and do everything so that the allocated funding goes to the victims of the fire, and does not return to the budget," member of the TIC, MP Maksym Tkachenko (Servant of the People faction) said following the results of the visiting meeting in Severodonetsk.

According to the deputy head of the TIC, MP Serhiy Velmozhny (Dovira group), the members of the commission met with victims of fires in the villages of Syrotine, Voronove, Smolianynove. In total, about 200 people took part in the meetings, and more than 30 written statements from the victims were handed over to the members of the TIC.

"None of the representatives of local authorities appeared at the meetings of the MPs with the victims. The work with citizens' appeals is not conducted at all. Nobody accepts their complaints and appeals," Velmozhny told reporters.

He also drew attention to the fact that the victims have problems with the paperwork for receiving compensation.

As Tkachenko said, immediately after the fires, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated funding to the victims who lost their loved ones and housing, but only about 50% of citizens have received assistance so far.