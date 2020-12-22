Facts

11:35 22.12.2020

First full-length documentary film on COVID-19 in post-Soviet space shot in Ukraine

First full-length documentary film on COVID-19 in post-Soviet space shot in Ukraine

The first full-length documentary film about coronavirus "COVID-2019: Exiting Red Zone" in the post-Soviet space was shot in Ukraine.

According to a press release from the film's team, the film was shot just over two months.

The film was shot in the genre of "expedition film" in seven regions of Ukraine: the shooting took place in Kyiv, Kramatorsk, Kryvy Rih, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Cherkasy.

The plot is based on the stories of 65 characters, including medical workers, volunteers, ambulance drivers, entrepreneurs, employees, as well as patients and relatives of patients with COVID-19. The film crew visited 15 reference hospitals working with COVID-19 patients, as well as three intensive care units, where critically ill patients with serious complications were treated.

The film was shot within the project "Seven Films of Bno-Airiian" of former head of Kyiv Regional State Administration Mykhailo Bno-Airiian, who in the summer of 2019 headed Kyiv Regional State Administration and was in office for 100 days.

 

