Brussels undecided whether to introduce post of special representative for Crimea - Tochytsky

Ukraine continues a dialogue with the European Union on appointment of a special representative for Crimea and has not yet received an answer from Brussels on this issue, Ukraine's representative to the EU Mykola Tochytsky said.

"The dialogue continues. Of course, we have addressed [on the appointment of an EU special representative for Crimea]. First of all, this was done not only by our mission, but by First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova, who is directly involved in this issue. The EU took this into account. And so far we have no answer," he said at an online briefing at a conference of heads of foreign diplomatic institutions on Monday.

According to Tochytsky, Ukraine has to decide on the format of participants in the "Crimean platform". "Where, on what platform this will take place: either the OSCE, or the UN, or the EU, or is it another format. I mean, on what elements the platform itself will be based. And then, insist on a special representative from the EU," the diplomat said.

As reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported in an interview with Anadolu Agency that Ukraine would like the EU to introduce the position of a special representative for Crimea.