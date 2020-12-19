ORDLO resident who organized illegal passenger transportation to Kharkiv through Russia faces up to seven years in prison

The indictment against a resident of the occupied part of Luhansk region, suspected of organizing illegal passenger transportation from temporarily uncontrolled territories to Kharkiv through the Russian Federation, has been submitted to court.

According to the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the man is charged with illegal transportation of people across the state border of Ukraine (Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of five to seven years with the deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years," the message says.

According to the pretrial investigation, he organized illegal passenger transportation in his minibus from the temporarily occupied territories through the Russian Federation. By phone, he informed those wishing to leave the temporarily uncontrolled territory about the possibility to cross the state border of Ukraine outside the official checkpoints and then come to Kharkiv.

Law enforcers exposed the suspect while transporting six people across the state border of Ukraine. During the searches, dozens of cards of the State Bank of Ukraine were seized with information about pin codes and balances on accounts. In relation to six passengers, the border guards drew up administrative protocols on violation of the procedure for entering and leaving the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine (Article 204-2 of the Code of Administrative Offenses).