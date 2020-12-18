Facts

08:59 18.12.2020

Zelensky signs amendments to law 'On concession' on postponement of use of electronic trading system until Sept 2021

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed the law "On Amendments to Clause 1 of Section XII "Final and Transitional Provisions" of the Law of Ukraine "On Concession" No. 1024-IX, which the Verkhovna Rada adopted on December 2, the press service of the head of state reported on Thursday.

"The document postpones until September 1, 2021 the entry into force of certain provisions of the Law 'On Concession,' which determine the use of an electronic trading system, to ensure its creation and proper preparation for implementation," the message says.

According to the information, the design, development, testing and implementation of this electronic system requires significant time and financial resources, and in conditions of limited budgetary funds, it becomes necessary to attract extra-budgetary funding, a significant obstacle for which has become the epidemic of the coronavirus disease COVID-19.

"The implementation of the provisions of the law will contribute to the proper development of high-quality and understandable rules for the operation of an electronic trading system, proper algorithms for protecting confidential information placed in such a system, as well as the stability of the created infrastructure," the statement said.

