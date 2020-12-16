Age limit for working in civil service increased to 70 years

The Verkhovna Rada has changed the age limit for working in the civil service.

The adoption of relevant bill No. 4096 was backed by 300 MPs at a meeting on Wednesday.

In particular, the Rada excluded from the law "On Civil Service" the provision that a person who has reached the age of 65 cannot enter the civil service.

Instead, they are given the opportunity to be appointed to a civil servant position for one year, with the right to reappointment without the obligatory annual competition.

The adopted bill provides that their further stay in the civil service is possible for no more than 70 years.

This law comes into force on the day following its publication.

Also, according to the law, the term of service in local self-government bodies was extended, but by no more than five years by the decision of the village, settlement, city chairman, chairman of the district, district one in the city, regional council. Such a decision to extend the term of service in local self-government bodies is made by the chairman of the relevant council annually, but no more than until the civil servant reaches the age of 70.