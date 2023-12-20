Zelenskyy won’t sign law on mobilization of women, he may agree to reduce military age to 25 years

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy declares that he will not sign the law on the mobilization of women if it is adopted, but may agree to reduce the military age to 25 years.

"No women, I won't sign it. As for the 25-year-olds, if all the arguments are set out, today I see that they need it, then I will agree with that," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday, answering the question whether he would sign such laws if they were adopted by the Verkhovna Rada.