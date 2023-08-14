Facts

12:23 14.08.2023

Restrictions on stay of civil servants abroad is one of reasons for staff outflow – Civil Service Agency's head

2 min read
Restrictions on stay of civil servants abroad is one of reasons for staff outflow – Civil Service Agency's head

Head of the National Agency of Ukraine for Civil Service Natalia Aliushyna believes that restrictions on the stay of civil servants abroad is one of the reasons for the outflow of personnel from the civil service.

"Other changes were made that the heads of public agencies, heads of structural divisions should work in Ukraine. Now this is a restriction on staying abroad. In my opinion, this is one of the reasons for the outflow of personnel from the public service," Aliushyna told Interfax-Ukraine agency, answering the question why female civil servants of B category who have minor children were not allowed to work from abroad.

The Civil Service Agency's head said this is not an easy issue, since, on the one hand, civil servants in a difficult time for the country should be in Ukraine, "but on the other hand, I understand my colleagues who thought about their children and went abroad. I myself mother… But in the end, unfortunately, we are losing a significant part of our professional workers."

As for the discussion of the initiative to ban the families of civil servants from traveling abroad during the war, Aliushyna said Ukraine is a state of law, in which the Constitution guarantees the rights and freedoms for all citizens of Ukraine.

"It's hard for me to imagine that such an exotic initiative would be supported at the official level," she said.

Tags: #civil_service

MORE ABOUT

11:21 14.08.2023
Civil Service Agency's head declares minimum percentage of collaborators in civil service

Civil Service Agency's head declares minimum percentage of collaborators in civil service

10:29 14.08.2023
Over half of civil servants note salary reduction, while over 70% increase in workload – Civil Service Agency's head

Over half of civil servants note salary reduction, while over 70% increase in workload – Civil Service Agency's head

11:13 04.03.2021
Zelensky signs law on restoration of competitions for positions in civil service

Zelensky signs law on restoration of competitions for positions in civil service

14:40 01.03.2021
Civil servants don't talk about harassment, they just leave the service - head of Civil Service National Agency Aliushina

Civil servants don't talk about harassment, they just leave the service - head of Civil Service National Agency Aliushina

12:58 01.03.2021
Head of Civil Service National Agency Aliushina: It's difficult to keep people in civil service with such level of salaries

Head of Civil Service National Agency Aliushina: It's difficult to keep people in civil service with such level of salaries

13:23 23.02.2021
Rada supports law on resumption of competitions for positions in civil service with president's proposals

Rada supports law on resumption of competitions for positions in civil service with president's proposals

12:03 19.02.2021
Zelensky backs restoration of competitions for positions in civil service, but changes needed in law adopted by Rada

Zelensky backs restoration of competitions for positions in civil service, but changes needed in law adopted by Rada

12:44 16.12.2020
Age limit for working in civil service increased to 70 years

Age limit for working in civil service increased to 70 years

17:30 24.09.2014
Ukrainian presidential administration says specialists from business should be attracted to civil service

Ukrainian presidential administration says specialists from business should be attracted to civil service

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy thanks USA for new package of defense assistance

AFU advancing to liberate Urozhaine in Donetsk region, de-occupy 3 sq. km near Bakhmut over past week – Maliar

US Dept of State announces allocation of $200 mln in security assistance to Ukraine

Civil Service Agency's head declares minimum percentage of collaborators in civil service

At night, air defense forces destroy 15 UAVs, 8 Kalibr, enemy helicopter – AFU Air Force

LATEST

General Staff: Defense Forces destroy enemy helicopter over day, strike at control point, places of concentration of vehicles, equipment

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT EXPLOSIONS IN KHERSON

Zelenskyy thanks USA for new package of defense assistance

US Dept of State announces allocation of $200 mln in security assistance to Ukraine

German Finance Minister supports provision of Taurus missiles to Ukraine

AFU advancing to liberate Urozhaine in Donetsk region, de-occupy 3 sq. km near Bakhmut over past week – Maliar

US Dept of State announces allocation of $200 mln in security assistance to Ukraine

Ukraine can continue to count on further Germany's support at international, bilateral levels – German Finance Minister

Ukraine hits Russia's command post near Mariupol – AFU Strategic Communications Dept

AFU holding back enemy offensive in Kupiansk, Lyman directions, situation is difficult – Maliar

AD
AD
AD
AD