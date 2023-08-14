Restrictions on stay of civil servants abroad is one of reasons for staff outflow – Civil Service Agency's head

Head of the National Agency of Ukraine for Civil Service Natalia Aliushyna believes that restrictions on the stay of civil servants abroad is one of the reasons for the outflow of personnel from the civil service.

"Other changes were made that the heads of public agencies, heads of structural divisions should work in Ukraine. Now this is a restriction on staying abroad. In my opinion, this is one of the reasons for the outflow of personnel from the public service," Aliushyna told Interfax-Ukraine agency, answering the question why female civil servants of B category who have minor children were not allowed to work from abroad.

The Civil Service Agency's head said this is not an easy issue, since, on the one hand, civil servants in a difficult time for the country should be in Ukraine, "but on the other hand, I understand my colleagues who thought about their children and went abroad. I myself mother… But in the end, unfortunately, we are losing a significant part of our professional workers."

As for the discussion of the initiative to ban the families of civil servants from traveling abroad during the war, Aliushyna said Ukraine is a state of law, in which the Constitution guarantees the rights and freedoms for all citizens of Ukraine.

"It's hard for me to imagine that such an exotic initiative would be supported at the official level," she said.