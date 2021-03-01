Head of Civil Service National Agency Aliushina: It's difficult to keep people in civil service with such level of salaries

Head of the National Agency of Ukraine for Civil Service Natalia Aliushina calls the reform of remuneration in the civil service one of the most pressing issues.

"Labour remuneration in the civil service is one of the most pressing issues. A pilot project has been launched since the beginning of the year, in which four state bodies are involved: the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers, the National Agency of Ukraine for Civil Service with its territorial bodies, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Finance. A classification of positions is to be completed until March 1. After that we collect and analyze the results of the classification of state bodies and submit an analytical report on the experiment to the Cabinet of Ministers in June," Aliushina said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

In addition, according to her, it is necessary to obtain the results of a study on the wage market, and then determine the value of a position in the civil service in comparison with the market.

"Ideally, if salaries in the civil service are at least 20% less than market ones, then it will be competitive wages. We plan to implement a reform of the remuneration system by 2023," she added.

At the same time, the head of the National Agency for Civil Service lamented that now it is difficult to keep people in the civil service with such a level of salaries.

"In accordance with the law of Ukraine on civil service, the minimum salary of a civil servant is equal to two living wages, which is UAH 4,394. In the law 'On the state budget for 2021', salaries of civil servants are 'frozen' at the level of September 1, 2020. Of course, civil servants have different allowances and bonuses. Therefore, if we talk about the average salary in the civil service, it is UAH 9,000-12,000. It depends on the category of the position, length of service, rank, level of jurisdiction of the state body," said Aliushina.

As reported, on November 11, 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the preparation and implementation from 2022 of a pilot project to introduce a system of remuneration of civil servants based on job classification.