Civil Service Agency's head declares minimum percentage of collaborators in civil service

Head of the National Agency of Ukraine for Civil Service Natalia Alyushyna declares the minimum percentage of collaborators in the civil service.

"The Civil Service Agency's head does not keep such statistics. We do not have the authority to carry out relevant investigations. Of course, there are such cases. But we are talking about the minimum percentage of collaborators in the public service," Aliushyna told Interfax-Ukraine, answering a question whether the facts of the collaboration of civil servants in the occupied or front-line territory are known today.

The department's head said during the war civil servants showed themselves to be conscientious citizens, able to take responsibility and show initiative.

"I am proud of the thousands of colleagues who have shown dignity and respect for people. I hope that after the war we will see a different attitude of society towards representatives of the state, who, together with the military, saved Ukraine," she said.