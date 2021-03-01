Civil servants don't talk about harassment, they just leave the service - head of Civil Service National Agency Aliushina

Head of the National Agency of Ukraine for Civil Service Natalia Aliushina says that civil servants do not talk about harassment, but simply resign from civil service.

"In 2018, we conducted a study and found out that there is harassment in the public service, in particular, bullying, mobbing, harassment. Within the framework of this large-scale all-Ukrainian survey, we came to the conclusion that 66.6% of those surveyed were subjected to bullying. But most importantly, that people have not applied anywhere," Aliushina said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to her, the results of the survey showed that 1-2% applied to trade unions, no more than 2% went to court, and the overwhelming majority did not go anywhere.

"It is also a fact that the overwhelming majority, about 60% of people, leave the civil service in the first year of work. That is, the first year in the civil service has an extraordinary personnel turnover, and those who remain get career promotion in the system. As for the issue of harassment, people do not talk about it, they are ashamed of it. They just leave the public service," added Aliushina.