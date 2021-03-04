Facts

11:13 04.03.2021

Zelensky signs law on restoration of competitions for positions in civil service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine regarding the resumption of competitions for civil service positions and other civil service issues," the presidential press service said.

"The law restores the procedure for holding competitions for holding civil service positions of all categories. Within six months from the date of entry into force of this document, it is necessary to announce competitions for positions held by persons with whom contracts were previously signed on civil service for the period of quarantine caused the spread of COVID-19," the press service said.

The law cancels the provision according to which the subject of appointment can decide to dismiss a civil servant from a post of category "A" on his own initiative, upon the proposal of the Prime Minister of Ukraine, the relevant minister or the head of the central executive body within four months from the date of appointment of the head of government or the relevant minister or head of a government agency.

In addition, restrictions on the exercise by the first deputy minister or deputy minister (if the position of minister is vacant) of certain powers of the minister are excluded.

