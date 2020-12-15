Rada starts considering draft state budget-2021 in second reading

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has started considering the draft state budget for 2021 in the second reading.

"In general, within the framework of budgetary conclusions, parliamentary proposals for more than UAH 1 billion were taken into account," Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said, submitting draft law No. 4000 for the second reading.

He said that by the second reading, the state budget deficit had been reduced from 6% of GDP to 5.5% of GDP, to UAH 246 billion.