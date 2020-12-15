Rada extends meeting until completion of consideration of state budget-2021

The Verkhovna Rada extended its plenary meeting on Tuesday until completion of consideration of bills on amendments to the Budget Code, on the state budget for 2021, as well as a draft resolution on the parliament's estimate for next year.

The corresponding decision was supported by 242 MPs at a plenary session on Tuesday.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov proposed to extend the work of parliament until the consideration of the state budget, following a meeting with the leaders of parliamentary factions and groups.

"A meeting was held with representatives of parliamentary factions and groups, at which it was proposed to make sure that we work today until we consider three key issues: this is the Budget Code, this is the budget and estimates of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," the speaker said.