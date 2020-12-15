Facts

09:37 15.12.2020

Rada not to adopt state budget for 2021 this week - Kachura

1 min read
Rada not to adopt state budget for 2021 this week - Kachura

MP of the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Kachura admits that the Verkhovna Rada will not be able to adopt the bill on the state budget for 2021 this plenary week.

"I think there is a great chance that this will be an extraordinary meeting, and then we will have a budget night, budget morning, evening and so on," Kachura told reporters on Monday evening, December 14, in Kyiv.

Speaking about the discussion of the draft budget at a meeting of the faction with the participation of Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Kachura said that many MPs, including him, did not hear answers to their questions from the head of government.

"I think that the deputies may have doubts about whether it will be right to support the document in this version [...] I see now that they hesitate what to do," the MP said.

At the same time, Kachura reported that the draft law on the state budget can get the required number of votes [226], if the MPs from the Servant of the People are supported by their colleagues from other factions and groups.

Tags: #budget #rada
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:02 15.12.2020
Rada supports at second reading draft amendments to Budget Code – with 311 votes

Rada supports at second reading draft amendments to Budget Code – with 311 votes

13:27 15.12.2020
Rada extends meeting until completion of consideration of state budget-2021

Rada extends meeting until completion of consideration of state budget-2021

12:04 15.12.2020
Rada extends law on special procedure for local govt in ORDLO till end of 2021

Rada extends law on special procedure for local govt in ORDLO till end of 2021

09:22 15.12.2020
Rada's Committee on Budget approves final text of bill on 2021 national budget

Rada's Committee on Budget approves final text of bill on 2021 national budget

16:11 11.12.2020
Rada may consider appointments of Energy, Education Ministers next week - Kravchuk

Rada may consider appointments of Energy, Education Ministers next week - Kravchuk

10:14 10.12.2020
Parliamentary-presidential republic cannot be changed to parliamentary one in near future - Razumkov

Parliamentary-presidential republic cannot be changed to parliamentary one in near future - Razumkov

13:32 04.12.2020
Ukraine restores criminal liability for inaccurate declaration

Ukraine restores criminal liability for inaccurate declaration

12:07 04.12.2020
Rada reinstates provision on five-year term of office as SAPO head

Rada reinstates provision on five-year term of office as SAPO head

15:04 30.11.2020
Some 25.9% of Ukrainians ready to support Servant of People in parliamentarian elections, 22.1% - European Solidarity, 15.9% - Batkivschyna – poll

Some 25.9% of Ukrainians ready to support Servant of People in parliamentarian elections, 22.1% - European Solidarity, 15.9% - Batkivschyna – poll

15:46 28.11.2020
Consultations on 2021 state budget to begin next week - MP

Consultations on 2021 state budget to begin next week - MP

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

For first time, Ukraine is responsible for financial aspects of PCA work in Hague

We not recording threats from Belarus now – Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

Russian border guards again unable to provide info on alleged violation of border by Ukraine – border guard service

Aggression of Russia against Ukraine claims more than 14,000 lives - MFA

Cabinet approves list of lockdown restrictions throughout Ukraine from Dec 19

LATEST

Stepanov: About 21 mln Ukrainians from risk groups to be vaccinated free of charge from COVID-19

For first time, Ukraine is responsible for financial aspects of PCA work in Hague

About 40 policemen injured during rally on Maidan – Kyiv police

Zelensky to attend meeting of Servant of People faction on Tuesday

Border Guard Service detains eight hang-gliders transporting contraband across border over 2020

Poroshenko considers 'General Nazarov's case' as scenario for Russia to avoid responsibility for war crimes

Ukraine regards Russian nationalization of 'Massandra' as war crime - Prosecutor of Crimea

Ukraine's Defense Ministry makes agreements with Turkish companies on supply of corvettes, drones

Ukraine records 8,416 COVID-19 cases per day, 16,150 people recovered

Ukraine considers Russian passports issued to Crimeans as 'documents' from gift shop – Crimean prosecutor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD