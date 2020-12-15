Rada not to adopt state budget for 2021 this week - Kachura

MP of the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Kachura admits that the Verkhovna Rada will not be able to adopt the bill on the state budget for 2021 this plenary week.

"I think there is a great chance that this will be an extraordinary meeting, and then we will have a budget night, budget morning, evening and so on," Kachura told reporters on Monday evening, December 14, in Kyiv.

Speaking about the discussion of the draft budget at a meeting of the faction with the participation of Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Kachura said that many MPs, including him, did not hear answers to their questions from the head of government.

"I think that the deputies may have doubts about whether it will be right to support the document in this version [...] I see now that they hesitate what to do," the MP said.

At the same time, Kachura reported that the draft law on the state budget can get the required number of votes [226], if the MPs from the Servant of the People are supported by their colleagues from other factions and groups.