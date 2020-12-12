Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas - delegation to TCG

Two Ukrainian servicemen were slightly injured in Donbas on Saturday, according to the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group.

"This morning, December 12, two servicemen of one of our mechanized brigades received minor secondary injuries. The condition of the wounded is satisfactory, they received medical assistance, the servicemen remained in the defense area," the message on Twitter says.

According to preliminary data, the wounded do not need to be evacuated to a medical facility.

As the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group reports, a written notification was sent to the OSCE SMM in connection with the incident. In addition, the monitoring group of the Ukrainian side in the JCCC takes measures to verify the event.