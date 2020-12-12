Facts

Canada ratifies agreement on joint audiovisual production with Ukraine

The Government of Canada has officially informed the Ukrainian Embassy in Ottawa of the completion of domestic procedures necessary for the entry into force of the Agreement on joint production of audiovisual works between states.

According to the Embassy of Ukraine in Canada, subject to joint production, the agreement will allow Ukrainian producers to qualify in Canada for budgetary support, tax breaks and discounts on distribution. The agreement provides for similar preferences for Canadian artists who will shoot in Ukraine.

"It will be cheaper and easier for our TV crews and filmmakers to work in Canada and with Canadians. I'm glad we were able to explain in Ottawa the mutual benefits of such a partnership. We are waiting for the Ukrainian-Canadian Oscar!" Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada Andriy Shevchenko said.

The document was signed during President Zelensky's visit to Toronto last year. The Verkhovna Rada ratified it in September 2020.The agreement will enter into force on January 1, 2021.

Tags: #production #ukraine #canada #joint
