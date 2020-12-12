Ukraine sees 12,811 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours - Stepanov

As of Saturday morning, 12,811 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded in Ukraine, 13,653 people recovered, 243 patients died, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"12,811 new cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine as of December 12, 2020. In particular, 593 children and 572 health workers fell ill. Also, over the past day, 3,001 people were hospitalized; 243 people died; 13,653 recovered", Stepanov wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday morning.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv (1,696), Odesa (1,357), Zaporizhia (807), Kyiv (785) and Lviv (721) regions.

Now in Ukraine, according to the website of the Monitoring System for the Spread of the Coronavirus Epidemic of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), 376,040 people are sick with COVID-19, which is 1,085 less than the day before.

The number of suspected cases of coronavirus disease over the past day amounted to 13,300, the NSDC reports.