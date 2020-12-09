Govt can introduce enhanced quarantine measures if situation with COVID-19 worsens - Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that the state reserves the right to impose enhanced quarantine measures in case of worsening of the situation, but, according to forecasts, the lockdown will be on the stipulated dates.

"The state reserves the right in the event of emergencies, a sharp increase [of morbidity], some unpredictable cases, to appeal to society, to appeal to the Verkhovna Rada and impose quarantine urgently, if the situation and society require so," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

At the same time, the prime minister said that, according to forecasts, the lockdown will be exactly on the stipulated dates.

As reported, the increased quarantine restrictions will be introduced in Ukraine from January 8 to 24, 2021 inclusive, in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.