Facts

16:45 09.12.2020

Govt can introduce enhanced quarantine measures if situation with COVID-19 worsens - Shmyhal

1 min read
Govt can introduce enhanced quarantine measures if situation with COVID-19 worsens - Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that the state reserves the right to impose enhanced quarantine measures in case of worsening of the situation, but, according to forecasts, the lockdown will be on the stipulated dates.

"The state reserves the right in the event of emergencies, a sharp increase [of morbidity], some unpredictable cases, to appeal to society, to appeal to the Verkhovna Rada and impose quarantine urgently, if the situation and society require so," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

At the same time, the prime minister said that, according to forecasts, the lockdown will be exactly on the stipulated dates.

As reported, the increased quarantine restrictions will be introduced in Ukraine from January 8 to 24, 2021 inclusive, in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

Tags: #situation #quarantine #measures #shmyhal
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:37 09.12.2020
Metro to carry passengers without number restrictions during enhanced quarantine from Jan 8 to Jan 24 - Krykliy

Metro to carry passengers without number restrictions during enhanced quarantine from Jan 8 to Jan 24 - Krykliy

16:36 09.12.2020
Cabinet to extend quarantine, emergency regime until Feb 28, 2021 - Stepanov

Cabinet to extend quarantine, emergency regime until Feb 28, 2021 - Stepanov

18:04 08.12.2020
Ceasefire abided in Donbas since midnight, 6 ha cleared - JFO HQ

Ceasefire abided in Donbas since midnight, 6 ha cleared - JFO HQ

11:02 07.12.2020
Quarantine should be tightened in Jan - Shmyhal

Quarantine should be tightened in Jan - Shmyhal

13:51 05.12.2020
Razumkov signs laws to support entrepreneurs amid quarantine

Razumkov signs laws to support entrepreneurs amid quarantine

14:05 02.12.2020
Restrictions of 'orange' zone to be in effect throughout the country at weekends, on weekdays – PM

Restrictions of 'orange' zone to be in effect throughout the country at weekends, on weekdays – PM

18:02 26.11.2020
Zelensky tables draft law on entrepreneurs' support during quarantine to Rada

Zelensky tables draft law on entrepreneurs' support during quarantine to Rada

09:10 23.11.2020
Ukraine working on Plan B in case 'weekend quarantine' fails

Ukraine working on Plan B in case 'weekend quarantine' fails

15:11 21.11.2020
No date of introducing tougher quarantine due to COVID-19, but such plan being discussed with city mayors – PM

No date of introducing tougher quarantine due to COVID-19, but such plan being discussed with city mayors – PM

14:33 17.11.2020
Rada cannot cancel weekend quarantine

Rada cannot cancel weekend quarantine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt approves lockdown from Jan 8 to 24, 2021 - Shmyhal

Govt to introduce lockdown from Jan 8 to 24 2021

Biolik denies production of Russia's coronavirus vaccine

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels on Feb 11, 2021

Intl partners should participate in process of complete reboot of Ukraine's judiciary- Kuleba

LATEST

Zelensky asks Rada not to consider his bill on Constitutional Court reboot until Venice Commission conclusions received

EU leaders to discuss Minsk agreements, extend sectoral sanctions for Russia

Govt approves lockdown from Jan 8 to 24, 2021 - Shmyhal

A delegation of the Uman city council invited to Israel for a dialogue on pilgrimage - Ambassador Korniychuk

Govt to introduce lockdown from Jan 8 to 24 2021

First Dpty of Kernes becomes Kharkiv City Council Secretary

Zelensky welcomes return to Ukraine of two citizens detained in Iraq for three years

Health minister instructs to expand number of persons subject to PCR testing

Ambassador Korniychuk: we must remember all the victims of the Holodomor of 1932-33. - Ukrainians, Jews and Russians

BSTDB grants EUR 10 mln loan to Novopecherska school for new building in UNIT.City

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD