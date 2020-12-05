Monument to cosmonaut Kadenyuk unveiled in Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky took part in the unveiling of a monument to Ukrainian cosmonaut Leonid Kadenyuk, the presidential press service said.

The monument was unveiled at the Baikove cemetery on December 5, on the 23rd anniversary of Kadenyuk's return from space to the Earth on the Columbia shuttle.

It is noted that Zelensky initiated the acceleration of the creation of the monument. A charitable foundation was opened to raise funds for the project. The sketch of the monument was chosen by the cosmonaut's family.

"Leonid Kadenyuk did a lot for Ukraine, and Ukraine should at least do something for him. I believe that we did everything on time, because on January 28, Leonid Kadenyuk would have turned 70, and people will have a place to come and honor his memory," Zelensky said.

He also noted that since the time of Kadenyuk's flight into space, Ukraine has not had such major breakthroughs in the aerospace industry.

"Ukraine must do everything to restore this industry. And without people like Kadenyuk, this is impossible. And they cannot appear just like that, history must be respected. It is the duty of the state," the president said.

After laying flowers at the monument, the president talked with the family of Leonid Kadenyuk and those present at the ceremony. In particular, Zelensky promised the cosmonaut's wife Vira Kadenyuk to help in solving the issue of increasing material support for his family from the government.

In August 2020, Zelensky announced that he would join the creation of the monument and contribute personal funds for the construction of the monument.