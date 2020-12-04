EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Feb 2021 - Stefanishyna

Ukraine and the European Union agreed to hold a meeting of the Ukraine-EU Association Council with the physical participation of delegations in February 2021.

"With our European partners, we decided to hold the Association Council in the format of a physical meeting. But due to the tough lockdown in Brussels, which does not allow an offline visit, we agreed on the feasibility of postponing it to February 2021. Meanwhile, we agreed to keep the dialogue at a high political level in the quick possibility of a physical visit of the Ukrainian delegation to Brussels," Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanyshyna said.

It is noted that among the issues of the Association Council are the following: continuation of work based on the joint statement of the 22nd Ukraine-EU summit, in particular in assessing the results of the Association Agreement, the beginning of the process of updating the Association Agreement, signing the Agreement on a common aviation area, discussion of progress in implementation " industrial visa-free," a dialogue on involving Ukraine in the implementation of the possibilities of the European Green Deal, strengthening economic integration and further steps to overcome the crisis caused by the decisions of the Constitutional Court.

"Next week, together with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, we have a scheduled conversation with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi, after which we will be able to talk about a specific date for the Association Council meeting," Stefanyshyna said.

As reported, the Association Council was scheduled to be held on December 8 via videoconference due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.