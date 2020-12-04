Rada reinstates provision on five-year term of office as SAPO head

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law that reinstates the provision on a five-year term of office as the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

Corresponding bill No. 4227 was supported by 289 MPs.

Thus, the bill has restored the provision that stipulates that the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is appointed to office for a period of five years.

Corresponding amendments were made to Paragraph 4 of Clause 2 of Section 2 of final and transitional provisions of the Law of Ukraine on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine on priority measures for the reform the Prosecutor's Office.

The adoption of this bill will allow the election of a new head of the SAPO in accordance with the general provisions and for the period provided for by the law on the Prosecutor's Office.