Facts

12:07 04.12.2020

Rada reinstates provision on five-year term of office as SAPO head

1 min read
Rada reinstates provision on five-year term of office as SAPO head

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law that reinstates the provision on a five-year term of office as the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

Corresponding bill No. 4227 was supported by 289 MPs.

Thus, the bill has restored the provision that stipulates that the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is appointed to office for a period of five years.

Corresponding amendments were made to Paragraph 4 of Clause 2 of Section 2 of final and transitional provisions of the Law of Ukraine on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine on priority measures for the reform the Prosecutor's Office.

The adoption of this bill will allow the election of a new head of the SAPO in accordance with the general provisions and for the period provided for by the law on the Prosecutor's Office.

Tags: #rada #sapo
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:32 04.12.2020
Ukraine restores criminal liability for inaccurate declaration

Ukraine restores criminal liability for inaccurate declaration

17:14 01.12.2020
SAPO Head regards situation with anti-corruption infrastructure as another round of confrontation

SAPO Head regards situation with anti-corruption infrastructure as another round of confrontation

16:52 01.12.2020
Situation with anti-corruption infrastructure is another round of confrontation - Hryschuk

Situation with anti-corruption infrastructure is another round of confrontation - Hryschuk

16:45 01.12.2020
Head of SAPO expected to be elected at competition by next year spring - Hryschuk

Head of SAPO expected to be elected at competition by next year spring - Hryschuk

16:22 01.12.2020
Criminal liability for inaccurate declaration should be restored by year end – SAPO

Criminal liability for inaccurate declaration should be restored by year end – SAPO

16:10 01.12.2020
More than 100 cases of inaccurate declarations closed - SAPO

More than 100 cases of inaccurate declarations closed - SAPO

15:04 30.11.2020
Some 25.9% of Ukrainians ready to support Servant of People in parliamentarian elections, 22.1% - European Solidarity, 15.9% - Batkivschyna – poll

Some 25.9% of Ukrainians ready to support Servant of People in parliamentarian elections, 22.1% - European Solidarity, 15.9% - Batkivschyna – poll

16:12 05.11.2020
Rada backs draft state budget-2021 at 1st reading along with budgetary conclusions

Rada backs draft state budget-2021 at 1st reading along with budgetary conclusions

12:30 05.11.2020
Rada passes Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2020-2024 at first reading

Rada passes Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2020-2024 at first reading

15:26 03.11.2020
Rada registers bill to increase quorum in Constitutional Court from 12 to 17 people

Rada registers bill to increase quorum in Constitutional Court from 12 to 17 people

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Feb 2021 - Stefanishyna

Ukraine restores criminal liability for inaccurate declaration

European Union postpones EU-Ukraine Association Council - media

Number of new COVID-19 cases tops 15,000 in Ukraine

EU studying Kyiv's proposal on 'Crimean platform,' EU special representative for Crimea - Stano

LATEST

NSDC starts cooperation with Ukraine's Red Cross Society to settle humanitarian issues

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Feb 2021 - Stefanishyna

Accusations against Venediktova for not replacing prosecutor in Rotterdam+ case are NABU's attempts to hide ineffective pretrial investigation - PGO

Visegrad Four Ambassadors, Hungarian Consul visit checkpoint in Zolote - State Border Guard Service

European Union postpones EU-Ukraine Association Council - media

Number of new COVID-19 cases tops 15,000 in Ukraine

Ambassador Korniychuk: we identified measures to help increase medical tourism from Israel to Ukraine

EU studying Kyiv's proposal on 'Crimean platform,' EU special representative for Crimea - Stano

Zelensky appoints Serhiy Hamaliy head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration

Ukroboronprom reports on searches of SBU related to foreign economic contracts

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD