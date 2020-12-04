European Union postpones EU-Ukraine Association Council - media

The European Union has postponed the holding of the Ukraine-EU Association Council, DW reports citing a source in the EU structures.

"The interlocutor explained the reason for desire to hold the meeting in person, and not in the format of a video conference, when circumstances allow it to be done," said in the material on the DW website on Friday.

Earlier, it was planned to hold the Association Council on December 8 in format of a video conference due to the coronavirus pandemic.