Facts

10:02 04.12.2020

European Union postpones EU-Ukraine Association Council - media

1 min read
European Union postpones EU-Ukraine Association Council - media

The European Union has postponed the holding of the Ukraine-EU Association Council, DW reports citing a source in the EU structures.

"The interlocutor explained the reason for desire to hold the meeting in person, and not in the format of a video conference, when circumstances allow it to be done," said in the material on the DW website on Friday.

Earlier, it was planned to hold the Association Council on December 8 in format of a video conference due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tags: #eu #ukraine #association
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:48 04.12.2020
EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Feb 2021 - Stefanishyna

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Feb 2021 - Stefanishyna

09:16 04.12.2020
Number of new COVID-19 cases tops 15,000 in Ukraine

Number of new COVID-19 cases tops 15,000 in Ukraine

17:51 03.12.2020
EU studying Kyiv's proposal on 'Crimean platform,' EU special representative for Crimea - Stano

EU studying Kyiv's proposal on 'Crimean platform,' EU special representative for Crimea - Stano

11:55 03.12.2020
Ukraine ready to increase national contribution to NATO-led operations - Taran

Ukraine ready to increase national contribution to NATO-led operations - Taran

09:29 03.12.2020
In Ukraine, largest number of patients recover from COVID-19 second day in row

In Ukraine, largest number of patients recover from COVID-19 second day in row

18:47 01.12.2020
EU notes critical financial situation at Ukrzaliznytsia

EU notes critical financial situation at Ukrzaliznytsia

17:44 01.12.2020
EU still concerned about NBU independence, despite continued policy

EU still concerned about NBU independence, despite continued policy

15:13 01.12.2020
Council of Europe Convention on Access to Official Documents entered into force

Council of Europe Convention on Access to Official Documents entered into force

14:14 01.12.2020
Ukraine continues to implement reforms, although challenges remain – EU report

Ukraine continues to implement reforms, although challenges remain – EU report

12:00 01.12.2020
United States invests over $250 mln in programs to end Ukraine's HIV epidemic – embassy

United States invests over $250 mln in programs to end Ukraine's HIV epidemic – embassy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Feb 2021 - Stefanishyna

Ukraine restores criminal liability for inaccurate declaration

Number of new COVID-19 cases tops 15,000 in Ukraine

EU studying Kyiv's proposal on 'Crimean platform,' EU special representative for Crimea - Stano

Zelensky appoints Serhiy Hamaliy head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration

LATEST

NSDC starts cooperation with Ukraine's Red Cross Society to settle humanitarian issues

Ukraine restores criminal liability for inaccurate declaration

Accusations against Venediktova for not replacing prosecutor in Rotterdam+ case are NABU's attempts to hide ineffective pretrial investigation - PGO

Rada reinstates provision on five-year term of office as SAPO head

Visegrad Four Ambassadors, Hungarian Consul visit checkpoint in Zolote - State Border Guard Service

Ambassador Korniychuk: we identified measures to help increase medical tourism from Israel to Ukraine

Zelensky appoints Serhiy Hamaliy head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration

Ukroboronprom reports on searches of SBU related to foreign economic contracts

Zelensky signs decree on non-proliferation of mass destruction weapons

Denisova meets at checkpoint with representative of 'DPR' in TCG humanitarian subgroup

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD