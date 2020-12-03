Facts

15:33 03.12.2020

Ukroboronprom reports on searches of SBU related to foreign economic contracts

1 min read
On Thursday, officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) are conducting searches in the premises of the Ukroboronprom State Concern and the company Ukrspetsexport, which is a member of the Concern, according to the Ukroboronprom Facebook page.

"Searches are related to the implementation of foreign economic contracts and are carried out on the basis of an order of the investigating judge of the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv. Ukroboronprom and Ukrspecexport provide maximum assistance to law enforcement agencies and provide all information and documents within the framework of a court order. Both institutions operate normally," the message says.

