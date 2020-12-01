Criminal liability for inaccurate declaration should be restored by year end – SAPO

Acting Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Maksym Hryschuk considers that the best option for legislative regulation is to restore liability for inaccurate declaration by the end of this year.

"It would be the best and optimal option in this situation to restore liability for declaration, in order to oblige top officials (subjects of the NABU investigation) to submit declarations so that information will be available to the public," Hryschuk said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering the question whether he has any hope that the Verkhovna Rada will legislatively regulate this issue by the end of the year.

At the same time, he said that the relevant law should be adopted by December 31, 2020.