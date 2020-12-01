Facts

16:22 01.12.2020

Criminal liability for inaccurate declaration should be restored by year end – SAPO

1 min read
Criminal liability for inaccurate declaration should be restored by year end – SAPO

Acting Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Maksym Hryschuk considers that the best option for legislative regulation is to restore liability for inaccurate declaration by the end of this year.

"It would be the best and optimal option in this situation to restore liability for declaration, in order to oblige top officials (subjects of the NABU investigation) to submit declarations so that information will be available to the public," Hryschuk said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering the question whether he has any hope that the Verkhovna Rada will legislatively regulate this issue by the end of the year.

At the same time, he said that the relevant law should be adopted by December 31, 2020.

Tags: #sapo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:14 01.12.2020
SAPO Head regards situation with anti-corruption infrastructure as another round of confrontation

SAPO Head regards situation with anti-corruption infrastructure as another round of confrontation

16:52 01.12.2020
Situation with anti-corruption infrastructure is another round of confrontation - Hryschuk

Situation with anti-corruption infrastructure is another round of confrontation - Hryschuk

16:45 01.12.2020
Head of SAPO expected to be elected at competition by next year spring - Hryschuk

Head of SAPO expected to be elected at competition by next year spring - Hryschuk

16:10 01.12.2020
More than 100 cases of inaccurate declarations closed - SAPO

More than 100 cases of inaccurate declarations closed - SAPO

09:27 07.10.2020
Zelensky denies his influence on NABU work, SAPO new head to be selected at 'big competition'

Zelensky denies his influence on NABU work, SAPO new head to be selected at 'big competition'

18:37 17.09.2020
EU, U.S. announce that further support for Ukraine to depend on transparency of election of SAPO head

EU, U.S. announce that further support for Ukraine to depend on transparency of election of SAPO head

16:38 17.09.2020
SAPO prosecutors hand suspicion notice over to MP Yurchenko

SAPO prosecutors hand suspicion notice over to MP Yurchenko

16:41 15.09.2020
NABU calls on Prosecutor General to sign suspicion notice to MP - participant in criminal scheme

NABU calls on Prosecutor General to sign suspicion notice to MP - participant in criminal scheme

10:19 31.08.2020
SAPO's decision to close Rotterdam + case confirms legality of this principle – DTEK

SAPO's decision to close Rotterdam + case confirms legality of this principle – DTEK

12:35 21.08.2020
Kholodnytsky makes order of his voluntary resignation from SAPO head post public, says SAPO, NABU fulfilling their mission

Kholodnytsky makes order of his voluntary resignation from SAPO head post public, says SAPO, NABU fulfilling their mission

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Situation with anti-corruption infrastructure is another round of confrontation - Hryschuk

More than 100 cases of inaccurate declarations closed - SAPO

Constitutional Court plans to resume work on Dec 8

Issue of introducing lockdown in Ukraine in Dec or from Jan 2 being discussed - NSDC

Council of Europe Convention on Access to Official Documents entered into force

LATEST

Constitutional Court plans to resume work on Dec 8

Issue of introducing lockdown in Ukraine in Dec or from Jan 2 being discussed - NSDC

Council of Europe Convention on Access to Official Documents entered into force

Zelensky says prosecutor's office reforming process to end soon

Ukraine continues to implement reforms, although challenges remain – EU report

On anniversary of referendum on Ukraine's independence, Zelensky urges compatriots to unite efforts for good of country

Kyiv supports creating position of EU Special Representative for Crimea – Kuleba

United States invests over $250 mln in programs to end Ukraine's HIV epidemic – embassy

Ukraine's Defense Ministry first purchases military goods through NSPA

Ukraine may impose sanctions against Austrian architectural bureau Coop Himmelblau involved in construction of opera house in Sevastopol – ambassador

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD