15:29 08.08.2025

SAPO files motion to remove Kyrylenko from the post of AMCU Chairman

The prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has filed a petition with the court to remove from office the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU), accused of illegally enriching himself by more than UAH 72 million and declaring false information.

As reported in the Telegram channel on Friday, after the indictment was sent to the court, the defense attempted to remove the judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) from considering this case on the grounds of the possibility of the accused influencing it through the exercise of his powers as the head of the AMCU. The defense attorney of the official indicated in the statement on recusal that he could make decisions, including negative ones, regarding the enterprise where the judge's family member is employed. The accused supported this statement.

"In order to prevent the unlawful behavior of the accused, who during the consideration of the application for disqualification personally confirmed the possibility of using his position to influence the participants in the criminal proceedings through their relatives, as well as to obstruct the criminal proceedings in another way, the SAPO prosecutor has filed a corresponding petition with the court," the message on the Telegram channel said on Friday.

The message does not name the defendant, but refers to the current head of the AMCU, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The SAPO notes that during the pre-trial investigation, prosecutors did not apply to the investigating judge with such a request, since the official did not make any attempts to use his position to obstruct the pre-trial investigation.

The results of the consideration of the request will be reported additionally.

As reported, on August 14, 2024, the high-ranking official was notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment of UAH 72 million and declaring false information in criminal proceedings initiated after the publication of the journalistic investigation by Radio Liberty.

According to the reported suspicion, in 2020-2023, while holding the position of head of the regional state administration, he acquired 21 real estate properties, one luxury car and registered the ownership of them to his wife's relatives. Among the acquired property are 7 apartments in the cities of Kyiv and Uzhgorod with a total area of 688.5 sq m, one house near Kyiv with an area of over 220 sq m, 2 garage boxes, 6 car spaces, 3 non-residential premises with a total area of over 190 sq m and a BMW X3 car. At the same time, the legal income of the official and his family members did not allow for such purchases. The difference between the value of the property and the person’s legal assets is UAH 72 million.

Subsequently, in order to conceal the fact of illegal enrichment, the official did not indicate information about the acquired property in the declarations of the person authorized to perform state functions for 2020–2023.

On July 7, 2025, the indictment in this case was sent to the Supreme Court of Criminal Procedure for consideration on the merits.

On July 23, 2025, the Anti-Corruption Authorities announced that they had completed the investigation into the case of the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU), Pavlo Kyrylenko, and a member of his family; on the instructions of the SAPO prosecutor, NABU detectives opened the case materials to the defense for review.

