More than 100 cases of inaccurate declarations closed - SAPO

In connection with the recognition as unconstitutional the criminal liability for inaccurate declaration, 103 criminal proceedings have already been closed, Acting Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Maksym Hryschuk has said.

"Some 103 cases have already been closed, there are literally four left. They have not been closed for objective reasons," Hryschuk said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, in two cases, review of the materials is still ongoing, after which the episodes under Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code (inaccurate declaration) will be closed. In another case, as the acting the head of the SAPO said, the documents were not transferred after determining the jurisdiction, and in one more case the investigation was stopped due to the implementation of an international order.