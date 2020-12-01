Facts

16:10 01.12.2020

More than 100 cases of inaccurate declarations closed - SAPO

1 min read
More than 100 cases of inaccurate declarations closed - SAPO

In connection with the recognition as unconstitutional the criminal liability for inaccurate declaration, 103 criminal proceedings have already been closed, Acting Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Maksym Hryschuk has said.

"Some 103 cases have already been closed, there are literally four left. They have not been closed for objective reasons," Hryschuk said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, in two cases, review of the materials is still ongoing, after which the episodes under Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code (inaccurate declaration) will be closed. In another case, as the acting the head of the SAPO said, the documents were not transferred after determining the jurisdiction, and in one more case the investigation was stopped due to the implementation of an international order.

Tags: #sapo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:14 01.12.2020
SAPO Head regards situation with anti-corruption infrastructure as another round of confrontation

SAPO Head regards situation with anti-corruption infrastructure as another round of confrontation

16:52 01.12.2020
Situation with anti-corruption infrastructure is another round of confrontation - Hryschuk

Situation with anti-corruption infrastructure is another round of confrontation - Hryschuk

16:45 01.12.2020
Head of SAPO expected to be elected at competition by next year spring - Hryschuk

Head of SAPO expected to be elected at competition by next year spring - Hryschuk

16:22 01.12.2020
Criminal liability for inaccurate declaration should be restored by year end – SAPO

Criminal liability for inaccurate declaration should be restored by year end – SAPO

09:27 07.10.2020
Zelensky denies his influence on NABU work, SAPO new head to be selected at 'big competition'

Zelensky denies his influence on NABU work, SAPO new head to be selected at 'big competition'

18:37 17.09.2020
EU, U.S. announce that further support for Ukraine to depend on transparency of election of SAPO head

EU, U.S. announce that further support for Ukraine to depend on transparency of election of SAPO head

16:38 17.09.2020
SAPO prosecutors hand suspicion notice over to MP Yurchenko

SAPO prosecutors hand suspicion notice over to MP Yurchenko

16:41 15.09.2020
NABU calls on Prosecutor General to sign suspicion notice to MP - participant in criminal scheme

NABU calls on Prosecutor General to sign suspicion notice to MP - participant in criminal scheme

10:19 31.08.2020
SAPO's decision to close Rotterdam + case confirms legality of this principle – DTEK

SAPO's decision to close Rotterdam + case confirms legality of this principle – DTEK

12:35 21.08.2020
Kholodnytsky makes order of his voluntary resignation from SAPO head post public, says SAPO, NABU fulfilling their mission

Kholodnytsky makes order of his voluntary resignation from SAPO head post public, says SAPO, NABU fulfilling their mission

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Situation with anti-corruption infrastructure is another round of confrontation - Hryschuk

Criminal liability for inaccurate declaration should be restored by year end – SAPO

Constitutional Court plans to resume work on Dec 8

Issue of introducing lockdown in Ukraine in Dec or from Jan 2 being discussed - NSDC

Council of Europe Convention on Access to Official Documents entered into force

LATEST

Constitutional Court plans to resume work on Dec 8

Issue of introducing lockdown in Ukraine in Dec or from Jan 2 being discussed - NSDC

Council of Europe Convention on Access to Official Documents entered into force

Zelensky says prosecutor's office reforming process to end soon

Ukraine continues to implement reforms, although challenges remain – EU report

On anniversary of referendum on Ukraine's independence, Zelensky urges compatriots to unite efforts for good of country

Kyiv supports creating position of EU Special Representative for Crimea – Kuleba

United States invests over $250 mln in programs to end Ukraine's HIV epidemic – embassy

Ukraine's Defense Ministry first purchases military goods through NSPA

Ukraine may impose sanctions against Austrian architectural bureau Coop Himmelblau involved in construction of opera house in Sevastopol – ambassador

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD