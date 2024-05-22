Ex-Dpty Head of President's Office suspected of illicit enrichment estimated at UAH 15.7 mln – SAPO

On May 22, 2024, on instructions from the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), a prosecutor reported suspicion of illicit enrichment estimated at UAH 15.7 million to a former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, SAPO has said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The message does not indicate the name of the former official, but it became known to the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency that it is about Andriy Smyrnov.

"In 2020-2022, the official obtained assets worth UAH 17.1 million. It is about two cars (Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen), two motorcycles (Honda, BMW), three parking places in Kyiv, an apartment in a prestigious residential complex in Lviv, and a land plot in Zakarpattia. Major part of the acquired property was registered for his brother. However, the person retained the right to administer it in full. The motorcycle Honda was registered for his friend, but later the official re-registered it for himself," SAPO said.

It is emphasized that neither the official income nor the savings of the ex-deputy head of the President's Office was sufficient to buy all this property. The difference between the value of property and funds is UAH 15.7 million. The actions of the former official are qualified under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illicit enrichment).

"The investigation by SAPO and NABU [National Anti-Corruption Bureau] was launched after the publication of a journalistic investigation by Ukrainska Pravda, as well as with the assistance of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption," SAPO said.