Facts

12:00 01.12.2020

United States invests over $250 mln in programs to end Ukraine's HIV epidemic – embassy

1 min read
United States invests over $250 mln in programs to end Ukraine's HIV epidemic – embassy

The United States has invested over $250 million over the last 13 years in programs to end Ukraine's HIV epidemic, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said.

"These investments have strengthened Ukraine's health system to confront HIV and other health challenges, even in times of adversity," the embassy said on Twitter on Tuesday.

"On World AIDS Day, we stand with all those working to stop the spread of the epidemic, and we support timely testing and treatment services to allow people with HIV to live a full live," the embassy said.

Tags: #usa #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:13 01.12.2020
Council of Europe Convention on Access to Official Documents entered into force

Council of Europe Convention on Access to Official Documents entered into force

14:14 01.12.2020
Ukraine continues to implement reforms, although challenges remain – EU report

Ukraine continues to implement reforms, although challenges remain – EU report

10:41 01.12.2020
Ukraine may impose sanctions against Austrian architectural bureau Coop Himmelblau involved in construction of opera house in Sevastopol – ambassador

Ukraine may impose sanctions against Austrian architectural bureau Coop Himmelblau involved in construction of opera house in Sevastopol – ambassador

09:49 01.12.2020
Ukraine taking measures to destabilize relations with Hungary – Szijjártó

Ukraine taking measures to destabilize relations with Hungary – Szijjártó

09:13 01.12.2020
Ukraine registers 12,498 new COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

Ukraine registers 12,498 new COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

11:08 28.11.2020
Ukraine sees new all-time high of COVID-19 cases over day

Ukraine sees new all-time high of COVID-19 cases over day

11:49 26.11.2020
Belarus presents note of protest to Ukraine's ambassador

Belarus presents note of protest to Ukraine's ambassador

11:32 26.11.2020
World Bank to allocate about $100 mln to Ukraine for purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, medical institutions equipment - Dpty Health Minister

World Bank to allocate about $100 mln to Ukraine for purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, medical institutions equipment - Dpty Health Minister

09:22 26.11.2020
Ukraine sees record high of 15,331 COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

Ukraine sees record high of 15,331 COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

10:28 25.11.2020
Ukraine to introduce 16.08% special duty on import of steel bars from Belarus

Ukraine to introduce 16.08% special duty on import of steel bars from Belarus

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Situation with anti-corruption infrastructure is another round of confrontation - Hryschuk

Criminal liability for inaccurate declaration should be restored by year end – SAPO

More than 100 cases of inaccurate declarations closed - SAPO

Constitutional Court plans to resume work on Dec 8

Issue of introducing lockdown in Ukraine in Dec or from Jan 2 being discussed - NSDC

LATEST

SAPO Head regards situation with anti-corruption infrastructure as another round of confrontation

Situation with anti-corruption infrastructure is another round of confrontation - Hryschuk

Head of SAPO expected to be elected at competition by next year spring - Hryschuk

Criminal liability for inaccurate declaration should be restored by year end – SAPO

More than 100 cases of inaccurate declarations closed - SAPO

Constitutional Court plans to resume work on Dec 8

Issue of introducing lockdown in Ukraine in Dec or from Jan 2 being discussed - NSDC

Zelensky says prosecutor's office reforming process to end soon

On anniversary of referendum on Ukraine's independence, Zelensky urges compatriots to unite efforts for good of country

Kyiv supports creating position of EU Special Representative for Crimea – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD