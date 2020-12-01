United States invests over $250 mln in programs to end Ukraine's HIV epidemic – embassy

The United States has invested over $250 million over the last 13 years in programs to end Ukraine's HIV epidemic, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said.

"These investments have strengthened Ukraine's health system to confront HIV and other health challenges, even in times of adversity," the embassy said on Twitter on Tuesday.

"On World AIDS Day, we stand with all those working to stop the spread of the epidemic, and we support timely testing and treatment services to allow people with HIV to live a full live," the embassy said.