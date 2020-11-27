Facts

09:39 27.11.2020

Ukraine sees record high 16,218 new COVID-19 cases in past day

Ukraine registered 16,218 new COVID-19 cases, a new all-time high, some 8,843 recoveries, and 192 deaths on Friday morning, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine reported 16,218 new COVID-19 cases on November 28, 2020. In particular, the virus was contracted by 666 children, and 655 healthcare workers. Over the past day, 2,069 people were hospitalized, 192 died, and 8,843 recovered," Stepanov said on Facebook.

The previous all-time high of 15,331 new infections was registered by Ukraine on Thursday. Ukraine reported 13,882 new COVID-19 cases on November 25, some 12,287 on November 24, and 10,945 on November 23.

Ukraine's total case count since the onset of the pandemic stands at 693,407 on Friday morning. A total of 11,909 COVID-19 patients have died, and 326,238 have recovered.

Interfax-Ukraine
