12:49 25.11.2020

Decommunization in Donbas, Crimea should be the same as throughout Ukraine after de-occupation - Minister on Reintegration Holovanchuk

Deputy Head of the Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Inna Holovanchuk believes that the implementation of the legislation on de-communization in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea after de-occupation should be the same as throughout Ukraine.

"If we are talking about decommunization, then the approach cannot be different for Donetsk, Luhansk regions and Crimea. There is a law 'On the condemnation of the communist and national socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes in Ukraine and the prohibition of the propaganda of their symbols,' where algorithms, requirements and procedures are clearly defined. Therefore, I would not single out in any way, no matter what anyone says, that there is all of Ukraine, but there is Donetsk, Luhansk regions and Crimea," Holovanchuk said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

As reported, head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance Anton Drobovych believes that the implementation of the legislation on decommunization in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea should have a transitional regime after de-occupation.

