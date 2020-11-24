Finance Minister notes progress with IMF, announces submission of draft national budget 2021 to Rada

Head of the Finance Ministry of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko noted progress in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and announced the imminent submission of the draft national budget for 2021 to the Verkhovna Rada.

"I note the significant progress in the negotiation process. Soon the Finance Ministry will publish official information on the positions it has developed," Marchenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

"We are now at the final stage of forming a common vision of the main budget parameters with the IMF within the partnership program. In the near future we plan to submit the 2021 draft budget to the government, and then to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," he said.

The minister said that currently there is a lot of speculation circulating in the information space around negotiations with the IMF.

"Given the high intensity of the negotiations and the large number of speculations around the negotiations with the IMF, we strongly recommend that everyone take into account only the official public comments of the participants in the process. Other experts do not have enough information to objectively understand and comment on the situation," Marchenko said.