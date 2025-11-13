Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:22 13.11.2025

Energy sector corruption scandals underscore importance of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions – IMF

1 min read
Energy sector corruption scandals underscore importance of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions – IMF

The latest revelations of corruption in Ukraine’s energy sector underscore the importance of strengthening anti-corruption initiatives and empowering anti-corruption institutions to fulfill their responsibilities, said Julie Kozack, Director of the Communications Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"And of course, safeguarding the independence and operability of the anti-corruption institutions is of course a critical priority," she said this at a briefing at the Fund on Thursday, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

During the mission’s upcoming visit to Ukraine to discuss the new program, significant attention will be given to reforms in the fight against corruption and better public governance, Kozack said.

The IMF representative noted again that Ukraine needs reliable anti-corruption measures to create a level playing field, protect state resources, improve the business climate, and attract private investment.

"It is a central piece of reform for the donor community, right, as Ukraine is seeking support from the international community for their program and many other – well, for the program in general," Kozack said. 

Tags: #imf #midas

MORE ABOUT

20:11 11.11.2025
SAPO prosecutor confirms first time that ex-Energy Minister Haluschenko participated in corruption scheme uncovered during 'Midas' operation

SAPO prosecutor confirms first time that ex-Energy Minister Haluschenko participated in corruption scheme uncovered during 'Midas' operation

15:50 11.11.2025
'Midas case' suspect Pushkar is in Warsaw on a business trip - sources

'Midas case' suspect Pushkar is in Warsaw on a business trip - sources

14:27 11.11.2025
Five people detained in 'Midas' case, seven notified of suspicion – NABU

Five people detained in 'Midas' case, seven notified of suspicion – NABU

11:21 11.11.2025
Energoatom Supervisory Board to hold meeting to assess corruption allegations

Energoatom Supervisory Board to hold meeting to assess corruption allegations

09:50 11.11.2025
Energy Minister expects continued aid from intl partners, despite 'Midas' case

Energy Minister expects continued aid from intl partners, despite 'Midas' case

19:01 10.11.2025
Operation 'Midas:' participants consider protecting energy facilities as source of profit – NABU

Operation 'Midas:' participants consider protecting energy facilities as source of profit – NABU

14:10 10.11.2025
Operation Midas: Notebook with the logo of the Russian Security Service found in office of co-organizer of criminal scheme

Operation Midas: Notebook with the logo of the Russian Security Service found in office of co-organizer of criminal scheme

13:18 04.11.2025
New IMF program not to depend on provision of reparations loan – Svyrydenko

New IMF program not to depend on provision of reparations loan – Svyrydenko

14:21 03.11.2025
IMF may cancel aid to Ukraine if Belgium does not agree to support reparations loan - media

IMF may cancel aid to Ukraine if Belgium does not agree to support reparations loan - media

15:44 20.10.2025
IMF puts pressure on NBU, proposing devaluation of hryvnia – media

IMF puts pressure on NBU, proposing devaluation of hryvnia – media

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz to receive EUR 127 mln grant from EIB for gas import – Koretsky

Ukrzaliznytsia posts net loss of UAH 7.3 bln over 9M with 15.4% cut in income

National Bank suspends Poroshenko's voting rights for nearly 65% of IIB shares

Energoatom Supervisory Board to hold meeting to assess corruption allegations

Hurina to replace Pysaruk as Board Chair of Raiffeisen Bank from Jan 2026

LATEST

Naftogaz to receive EUR 127 mln grant from EIB for gas import – Koretsky

Number of new residential complexes for sale in capital region up by 70% - LUN

Ukraine reimbursed over EUR 3.37 mln stolen in Polygraph Plant case – SAPO

Ukrzaliznytsia posts net loss of UAH 7.3 bln over 9M with 15.4% cut in income

Ukraine's Kernel completes 2025 harvest, forecasts higher corn yields

Banks finance launch of 97 MW of new generation in Oct – Ukraine's National Bank

National Bank suspends Poroshenko's voting rights for nearly 65% of IIB shares

Energy specialists work to reduce power cuts amid ongoing threats – Minister of Energy

Prices for construction-assembly works in Ukraine up by 5.2% in Sept – statistics

Ukraine supplies wheat to Syria with two ships

AD
AD