Energy sector corruption scandals underscore importance of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions – IMF

The latest revelations of corruption in Ukraine’s energy sector underscore the importance of strengthening anti-corruption initiatives and empowering anti-corruption institutions to fulfill their responsibilities, said Julie Kozack, Director of the Communications Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"And of course, safeguarding the independence and operability of the anti-corruption institutions is of course a critical priority," she said this at a briefing at the Fund on Thursday, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

During the mission’s upcoming visit to Ukraine to discuss the new program, significant attention will be given to reforms in the fight against corruption and better public governance, Kozack said.

The IMF representative noted again that Ukraine needs reliable anti-corruption measures to create a level playing field, protect state resources, improve the business climate, and attract private investment.

"It is a central piece of reform for the donor community, right, as Ukraine is seeking support from the international community for their program and many other – well, for the program in general," Kozack said.