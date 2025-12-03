Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:58 03.12.2025

Funding for telethon insignificant compared to efforts to form information policy – Finance Minister Marchenko

2 min read
Funding for telethon insignificant compared to efforts to form information policy – Finance Minister Marchenko

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko says that the amount of funds allocated in the state budget for the "United News" telethon is insignificant compared to the efforts that the authorities are making to form an information policy in general.

"Regarding the reservations regarding the financing of the "marathon" and other measures. You know that funds were provided from the beginning of the hostilities to form public opinion, because it was clear that this requires certain efforts, including in the information space. We are continuing this policy, starting in 2022. The amount of funds allocated for this program is UAH 700 million, and it is insignificant compared to the efforts that we are making to form an appropriate information policy," Marchenko said during the consideration of the draft state budget for 2026 in the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.

As reported, in January 2025, the then Minister of Culture Mykola Tochytsky stated that he was not completely satisfied with the achievement of the goals set by the "United News" telethon.

In October 2024, Tochytsky stated that the recommendations of the European Commission regarding the "United News" telethon had been taken into account, and the state planned to stop supporting the telethon after the end of martial law.

Tags: #marchenko #funding #telethon

MORE ABOUT

10:25 01.12.2025
Servant of the People MPs to meet PM Sviridenko and Finance Minister Marchenko Monday evening

Servant of the People MPs to meet PM Sviridenko and Finance Minister Marchenko Monday evening

10:49 23.10.2025
Costa pledges political decision on Ukraine's 2026-2027 funding

Costa pledges political decision on Ukraine's 2026-2027 funding

16:10 01.10.2025
German Ambassador, Finance Minister discuss use of frozen Russian assets as guarantees for EUR 140 bln in interest-free loans

German Ambassador, Finance Minister discuss use of frozen Russian assets as guarantees for EUR 140 bln in interest-free loans

09:23 23.09.2025
Finance Minister Marchenko heads updated working group on talks with IMF

Finance Minister Marchenko heads updated working group on talks with IMF

20:31 22.09.2025
Switzerland to allocate SHF 30 mln for Competitiveness for Recovery Ukraine 2026-2030

Switzerland to allocate SHF 30 mln for Competitiveness for Recovery Ukraine 2026-2030

10:28 15.09.2025
Ukraine's Finance Minister estimates funding deficit for 2026 at EUR 16 bln

Ukraine's Finance Minister estimates funding deficit for 2026 at EUR 16 bln

18:27 18.08.2025
Finance Minister Marchenko believes Ukraine can continue working under current IMF arrangement, but does not rule out new one

Finance Minister Marchenko believes Ukraine can continue working under current IMF arrangement, but does not rule out new one

16:10 18.08.2025
Ministry of Finance to form 2026 draft state budget on calculation of continuation of war for entire next year

Ministry of Finance to form 2026 draft state budget on calculation of continuation of war for entire next year

18:08 11.08.2025
Zelenskyy orders to increase funding for combat units: UAH 7 mln to brigade per battalion

Zelenskyy orders to increase funding for combat units: UAH 7 mln to brigade per battalion

15:31 31.07.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on adequate budget funding for defense expenditures

Zelenskyy signs law on adequate budget funding for defense expenditures

HOT NEWS

Ukraine invited to visit USA to continue talks – Sybiha

Explosion rocks Kharkiv: one person dies, two injured – mayor

European Commission presents solutions to support Ukraine's financial needs: EU borrowing, 'reparation loan'

Russia occupies 3 villages near Pokrovsk and Hulyaipole during day - DeepState

General Staff denies information about complete capture of Pokrovsk

LATEST

Five countries confirm $1 bln allocation through PURL – Sybiha

Poroshenko Foundation launches Blyskavka kamikaze drone program for frontline

Ukraine invited to visit USA to continue talks – Sybiha

Russian language no longer protected in Ukraine by European Charter for Regional Languages – Rada decision

URCS continues recruitment for first cohort of #REDpreneur Women programme

Explosion rocks Kharkiv: one person dies, two injured – mayor

European Commission presents solutions to support Ukraine's financial needs: EU borrowing, 'reparation loan'

State Budget-2026 vote will show actual existence of coalition – MP Zhelezniak

Russia occupies 3 villages near Pokrovsk and Hulyaipole during day - DeepState

General Staff denies information about complete capture of Pokrovsk

AD
AD