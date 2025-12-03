Funding for telethon insignificant compared to efforts to form information policy – Finance Minister Marchenko

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko says that the amount of funds allocated in the state budget for the "United News" telethon is insignificant compared to the efforts that the authorities are making to form an information policy in general.

"Regarding the reservations regarding the financing of the "marathon" and other measures. You know that funds were provided from the beginning of the hostilities to form public opinion, because it was clear that this requires certain efforts, including in the information space. We are continuing this policy, starting in 2022. The amount of funds allocated for this program is UAH 700 million, and it is insignificant compared to the efforts that we are making to form an appropriate information policy," Marchenko said during the consideration of the draft state budget for 2026 in the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.

As reported, in January 2025, the then Minister of Culture Mykola Tochytsky stated that he was not completely satisfied with the achievement of the goals set by the "United News" telethon.

In October 2024, Tochytsky stated that the recommendations of the European Commission regarding the "United News" telethon had been taken into account, and the state planned to stop supporting the telethon after the end of martial law.