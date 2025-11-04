Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:18 04.11.2025

New IMF program not to depend on provision of reparations loan – Svyrydenko

1 min read
New IMF program not to depend on provision of reparations loan – Svyrydenko
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) may introduce a new program that is not directly dependent on the provision of a reparations loan, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced.

"We expect an IMF mission as early as November. We're hoping for a reparations loan in April. A new program might be available in January, and it won't be directly dependent on the reparations loan," Svyrydenko noted at a meeting with journalists on Monday, November 3.

Svyrydenko recalled that at its October 24 meeting, the European Council instructed the European Commission to develop proposals for financing Ukraine for 2026-2027, related to the use of frozen Russian assets. Therefore, she is confident that the funds will be provided.

In addition, the Prime Minister added that the reparation loan funds will be used for defense and budgetary expenditures, but first a joint plan must be developed with the involvement of G7 countries.

As Politico reported, European officials expressed concerns that the IMF might cancel the aid if Belgium does not support a EUR 140 billion reparations loan to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets, which are primarily held in Belgium.

Tags: #imf #svyrydenko

MORE ABOUT

12:33 04.11.2025
Government to create anti-crisis energy headquarters in 9 frontline regions

Government to create anti-crisis energy headquarters in 9 frontline regions

10:44 04.11.2025
Government holds meeting of Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters

Government holds meeting of Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters

09:40 04.11.2025
Government expects 10-14 million Winter Support recipients

Government expects 10-14 million Winter Support recipients

14:21 03.11.2025
IMF may cancel aid to Ukraine if Belgium does not agree to support reparations loan - media

IMF may cancel aid to Ukraine if Belgium does not agree to support reparations loan - media

17:05 25.10.2025
PM reports on 100 days of govt's work

PM reports on 100 days of govt's work

17:15 24.10.2025
Ukrainian govt launches compensation mechanism for war-related business risks – PM

Ukrainian govt launches compensation mechanism for war-related business risks – PM

13:44 21.10.2025
Rada appoints Berezhna as dpty PM for humanitarian policy and minister of culture

Rada appoints Berezhna as dpty PM for humanitarian policy and minister of culture

09:22 21.10.2025
Svyrydenko discusses energy sustainability, agricultural sector and de-shadowing with MPs

Svyrydenko discusses energy sustainability, agricultural sector and de-shadowing with MPs

15:44 20.10.2025
IMF puts pressure on NBU, proposing devaluation of hryvnia – media

IMF puts pressure on NBU, proposing devaluation of hryvnia – media

18:24 17.10.2025
IMF urges solid legal basis for use of frozen Russian assets

IMF urges solid legal basis for use of frozen Russian assets

HOT NEWS

NEURC approves Ukrenergo's transmission tariff for 2026 at UAH/MWh 786.74, for green metallurgy at UAH/MWh 428.63

Oschadbank, Ukreximbank temporarily close Gulliver retail and office complex, accuse former owner

Updated Ukraine-EU trade agreement enters into force

Of EUR 25 mln of support for Ukraine's energy system EUR 5 mln for gas imports – Dutch Foreign Minister

Germany contributes EUR 60 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Svyrydenko

LATEST

NEURC approves Ukrenergo's transmission tariff for 2026 at UAH/MWh 786.74, for green metallurgy at UAH/MWh 428.63

Business activity expectations index slightly worsened in Oct, but remains positive – NBU

Economy Ministry launches public consultations on Employment Strategy until 2030

State budget revenues for first 10 months of 2025 increased by 26.4%, expenditures by 21.3% – Finance Ministry

NovaPay Credit sees net profit rise by 1.8 times with revenue growth of 2.8 times in 9M

About 70 new wineries appear in Ukraine during war years

IFC considers transparent privatization of state-owned banks key to attracting investors

Taxing parcels up to EUR 150 makes sense only if it blocks gray imports via private entrepreneurs

Intl defense companies drive office market development instead of IT

Work to continue on options for financial assistance to Ukraine in 2026-2027 – EC press secretary

AD
AD