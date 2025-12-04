Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:28 04.12.2025

IMF urges adherence to law in handling of Russian assets to protect intl monetary system

2 min read
IMF urges adherence to law in handling of Russian assets to protect intl monetary system

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is closely monitoring discussions on the possibility of using frozen Russian assets, including options that involve using EuroClear cash balances received from them, while maintaining Russia's basic requirements, said Julie Kozack, the Fund's communications director.

"Management have consistently advised that any action relating to the use of Russia's immobilized assets should respect international and domestic law and not undermine the functioning of the international monetary system," she said this at a traditional briefing at the Fund on Thursday, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

"And we're assured that Russian policymakers appreciate these important considerations," Kozack added.

She noted that the Fund welcomes the lively discussions in Europe about supporting Ukraine, provided that the support is consistent with restoring the country's debt sustainability.

She said that obtaining appropriate financing guarantees from donors is a condition for the Fund to launch a new four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program. Ukraine requested this program in September, and the Fund's management agreed to it in November.

Kozack recalled that the current financing gap over the period of the potential new program is estimated at $136.5 billion. In particular, the residual financing gap from 2026 to 2027 is $63 billion.

"So our message is that prompt action by donors is indispensable to assist Ukraine in financing its large fiscal and external financing needs and to avoid liquidity strains during the continuing war," the Fund’s Communications Director said.

Tags: #imf #julie_kozack

MORE ABOUT

18:17 04.12.2025
Ukraine must cancel exemptions for VAT registration, close customs loopholes for consumer goods – IMF prior actions

Ukraine must cancel exemptions for VAT registration, close customs loopholes for consumer goods – IMF prior actions

17:20 19.11.2025
Svyrydenko discusses with IMF mission new Extended Fund Facility for 2026-2029

Svyrydenko discusses with IMF mission new Extended Fund Facility for 2026-2029

09:23 18.11.2025
IMF decision on new $8 bln program expected in Jan – Rada Committee head on meeting with Fund mission

IMF decision on new $8 bln program expected in Jan – Rada Committee head on meeting with Fund mission

18:22 13.11.2025
Energy sector corruption scandals underscore importance of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions – IMF

Energy sector corruption scandals underscore importance of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions – IMF

13:18 04.11.2025
New IMF program not to depend on provision of reparations loan – Svyrydenko

New IMF program not to depend on provision of reparations loan – Svyrydenko

14:21 03.11.2025
IMF may cancel aid to Ukraine if Belgium does not agree to support reparations loan - media

IMF may cancel aid to Ukraine if Belgium does not agree to support reparations loan - media

15:44 20.10.2025
IMF puts pressure on NBU, proposing devaluation of hryvnia – media

IMF puts pressure on NBU, proposing devaluation of hryvnia – media

18:24 17.10.2025
IMF urges solid legal basis for use of frozen Russian assets

IMF urges solid legal basis for use of frozen Russian assets

21:04 09.10.2025
Participants in IMF and World Bank autumn meetings will again discuss support for Ukraine

Participants in IMF and World Bank autumn meetings will again discuss support for Ukraine

20:36 03.10.2025
Governor of Ukraine's National Bank announces broader dialogue with banks on combating drop schemes

Governor of Ukraine's National Bank announces broader dialogue with banks on combating drop schemes

HOT NEWS

Ukraine must cancel exemptions for VAT registration, close customs loopholes for consumer goods – IMF prior actions

Govt initiates replacement of supervisory boards of state energy companies by Dec – Svyrydenko

Rada raises tax on bank profits in 2026 from 25% to 50%

Cabinet approves pricing liberalization to compensate Ukrzaliznytsia for 3,000 free travel program

Zelenskyy announces dismissal of majority of supervisory boards at Centrenergo, GTSOU, UDG, ECU, and Market Operator

LATEST

Insurance market cleaned up, capitalized, shows good results – NBU governor

AMCU fines American Tna Corporate Solutions for acquiring three Ukrlandfarming enterprises without appropriate permits

Ukraine launches first joint long-term import-export electricity auctions since war start – Ukrenergo

IFC estimates Ukraine's potential to attract private investment through innovative construction at EUR 4 bln

First municipal plantation of bioenergy crop planted in Khmelnytsky region

First municipal plantation of bioenergy crop planted in Khmelnytsky region

Govt initiates replacement of supervisory boards of state energy companies by Dec – Svyrydenko

Rada raises tax on bank profits in 2026 from 25% to 50%

Zelenskyy on budget's adoption: There’s evidence for partners that there will be no grounds for instability in Ukraine

Cabinet approves pricing liberalization to compensate Ukrzaliznytsia for 3,000 free travel program

AD
AD