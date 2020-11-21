For vision of Euromaidan to be realized Ukraine must continue fighting against corruption – U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Kvien

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has expressed support for Ukraine in striving to create a successful economy and rule of law.

"We stand with the Ukrainian people and the promises of the Euromaidan – a prosperous economy, a government that works for Ukrainians, respects their rights, and treats all citizens equally under the law," the embassy said on Twitter on Saturday.

U.S. Embassy-Kyiv Chargé d'Affaires Kristina Kvien in a video message released by the press service of the embassy said that the reforms launched in Ukraine would not have been possible without Euromaidan, but more work is needed to live up the aspiration of the Revolution of Dignity.

"Chief among them is strengthening the institutions that fight against the corrupt, vested interests that bribe judges, buy members of parliament and threaten journalists and civil society and tell these self-serving individuals are required to follow the same rules as ordinary citizens, the vision of the Euromaidan will not be realized," Kvien said.

"Ukraine must also be free from interference and aggression from Russia, including an end to Russia's occupation of Crimea and withdrawal of Russian forces from eastern Ukraine," she added.

Kvien said that the United States stands with the Ukrainian people and the promises of the Euromaidan for prosperous well-looking Ukraine with full sovereignty and territorial integrity. The United States welcomes deeper partnerships of Ukraine with NATO and the EU.