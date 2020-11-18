Facts

15:48 18.11.2020

U.S. Marine Corps officials visit JFO area

Representatives of the U.S. Marine Corps have visited the area of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) in Donbas, the press center of the JFO headquarters has said.

"With the assistance of the Joint Forces' Command in Donetsk region, a meeting of the United States delegation headed by Marine Corps Attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Schierling and Commander of the Skhid [East] force task, Lieutenant General Yuriy Sodol took place," the JFO said on its Facebook page.

Tags: #usa #jfo
