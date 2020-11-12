Lithuania backs Ukraine's decision to create intl Crimean platform, plans to participate in its activities – ambassador

Lithuania supports Ukraine's decision to create an international Crimean platform and plans to participate in its activities, Ambassador of Lithuania to Ukraine Valdemaras Sarapinas.

"Lithuania supports Ukraine's decision to create an international Crimean platform and plans to participate in its activities. We agree with Kyiv's opinion that this initiative will help to consolidate the policy of non-recognition, resist the militarization of Crimea, monitor the situation with human rights and the environment, raise other urgent problematic issues concerning the occupation of Crimea," the ambassador told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Sarapinas, this initiative correlates with the European Union's policy of non-recognition of the illegal annexation of Crimea and the EU's demands on Russia to ensure the rights of the inhabitants of the peninsula.