12:23 12.11.2020

In Feofaniya, Zelensky can constantly work, as special situation room equipped there – Yermak's advisor

KYIV. Nov 12 (Interfax-Ukraine) – President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is in self-isolation in Feofaniya Clinical Hospital, because a special situation room has already been equipped there, which allows the head of state to be in working mode all the time, Adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak said.

He told Interfax-Ukraine agency that since the Koncha-Zaspa public residence, where the president temporarily resides, had previously been mothballed, and he would need to be out of his workplace for at least 14 days and at the same time hold many meetings online, it was decided to move to "Feofaniya."

"Due to the fact that the special situation room has already been equipped there, where all the equipment has been installed, special communications have been established, and it is possible to work immediately, hold online meetings, conference calls. That is, motivationally, this is exclusively connected with organizing a work schedule immediately, regardless of from the time that he will have to be isolated," he said.

The adviser to the head of the President's Office also said that there have been no changes in Zelensky's state of health since the moment when a positive test result for coronavirus (COVID-19) was received. "The president has small temperature fluctuations, nothing more. Therefore, once again: the reason for moving to 'Feofaniya' is due to the fact that there was an opportunity to immediately work in the situation room," he said.

Podoliak also said that since Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak is also constantly in the working process, and it is impossible to organize a situation room in his apartment, it was impossible to allow him to fall out of working mode for at least two weeks.

Tags: #zelensky #yermak #coronavirus
