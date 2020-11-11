HACC refuses to challenge prosecutor in Rotterdam + case

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) did not sustain the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) detective's statement on the resignation of the prosecutor in the Rotterdam + formula case, the court said.

"On November 11, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court did not sustain the statement of the detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to challenge the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office within the Prosecutor General's Office in the Rotterdam + formula case case," the court said in the statement released on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to the court, the ruling is not subject to appeal and comes into force from the moment it is announced.