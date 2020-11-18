Facts

11:07 18.11.2020

Investigation of Rotterdam + formula case resumed – NABU

Investigation of Rotterdam + formula case resumed – NABU

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has said that the information about the closure of the Rotterdam + formula case is untrue, the investigation was resumed by the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

"The investigation of the Rotterdam + formula case was resumed by the decision of the HACC. Information about its alleged closure is untrue. The applicant withdrew the complaint due to the lack of a subject in dispute," the NABU press service said on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

As reported, the panel of judges of the Court of Appeal of the HACC upheld the decision of the trial court regarding the validity of closing the Rotterdam + formula case, HACC told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday, although NGO Anti-Corruption Action Center (the AntAC) said that according to another verdict of HACC the case remains open.

On March 24, 2017, NABU opened criminal proceedings, within the framework of which it is investigating the actions of the members of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC) who approved the Rotterdam + formula. On July 1, 2019, a new model of the electricity market was launched, in connection with which the previous principles of pricing, including the Rotterdam + formula, were terminated, but the NABU investigation continued, and the case began to be heard in courts.

Ukraine's Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said on August 28 that the Rotterdam + formula case was closed in the part concerning the suspects, but the pretrial investigation itself continues.

