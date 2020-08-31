Economy

10:19 31.08.2020

SAPO's decision to close Rotterdam + case confirms legality of this principle – DTEK

2 min read
SAPO's decision to close Rotterdam + case confirms legality of this principle – DTEK

The decision of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) to close criminal proceedings in the case known as Rotterdam + confirmed the legality of the application of the principle of import parity and the groundlessness of earlier suspicions, DTEK energy holding said.

"This decision once again confirmed that the procedure for forming the forecast price for electricity in 2016 determined transparent rules for working on the Wholesale Electricity Market, which had not been applied before," the company said in a statement on Friday evening.

At the same time, DTEK noted that the expediency of using the principle of import parity and the compliance of the pricing method for thermal coal in Ukraine with the practices of European countries were confirmed by international studies.

In addition, the company noticed that this principle is reflected in the memorandum of Ukraine with the International Monetary Fund for determining the price of natural gas.

The energy holding noted that they have used this principle for four years when selling coal to both private and state power generating companies, expressing regret that the decision made by National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission became a tool for political manipulation and long-term harassment of the company.

"DTEK is considering the possibility of protecting the reputation of the company and its employees, who were subjected to unjustified prosecution in the framework of this criminal proceeding, in court," the energy holding said.

Earlier on August 28, the SAPO announced that the Rotterdam + case was closed in the part concerning the suspects, but the pretrial investigation continues. The bureau noted that at present, due to the duration of the preliminary investigation, the actual limitation of the time of the pretrial investigation, determined by paragraph 3 of Part 4 of Article 219 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of Ukraine, and the absence of other procedural sources of evidence, the possibilities to obtain sufficient evidence to prove the guilt of suspects and other persons in court have been settled.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine stated that the decision to close the so-called Rotterdam + case contradicts the principles of the rule of law, therefore, it will appeal against it with the Prosecutor General and acting head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

Tags: #sapo #rotterdam #dtek
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:41 31.08.2020
DTEK wins Budyschansko-Chutovske field tender with UAH 650.5 mln offer

DTEK wins Budyschansko-Chutovske field tender with UAH 650.5 mln offer

12:35 21.08.2020
Kholodnytsky makes order of his voluntary resignation from SAPO head post public, says SAPO, NABU fulfilling their mission

Kholodnytsky makes order of his voluntary resignation from SAPO head post public, says SAPO, NABU fulfilling their mission

12:28 21.08.2020
Kholodnytsky retires from SAPO

Kholodnytsky retires from SAPO

14:09 06.08.2020
Price of DTEK's coal should include transport costs between coalmine and TPP, not cost of freight from the Netherlands – Centrenergo head

Price of DTEK's coal should include transport costs between coalmine and TPP, not cost of freight from the Netherlands – Centrenergo head

10:51 23.07.2020
DTEK, Honeywell sign contract on launch of 1MW energy storage system

DTEK, Honeywell sign contract on launch of 1MW energy storage system

15:07 07.07.2020
DTEK saves UAH 150 mln due to digital transformation – expert

DTEK saves UAH 150 mln due to digital transformation – expert

13:03 30.06.2020
DTEK Renewables 'B-' rating placed on watch negative on tightening liquidity – S&P

DTEK Renewables 'B-' rating placed on watch negative on tightening liquidity – S&P

09:19 30.06.2020
HACC rules to detain Balon for 60 days with UAH 10 mln bail alternative

HACC rules to detain Balon for 60 days with UAH 10 mln bail alternative

14:01 19.06.2020
NABU, SAPO report suspicion to former infrastructure minister Omelyan

NABU, SAPO report suspicion to former infrastructure minister Omelyan

11:49 17.06.2020
DTEK advocates for carbon neutrality through fair coal transformation

DTEK advocates for carbon neutrality through fair coal transformation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz will raise price of gas for public by 45%, to UAH 4.7/cubic meter in Sept

New Ukrzaliznytsia head wants to divide Ukrzaliznytsia into four companies, change corporate structure

Ukraine, Germany sign intergovernmental statement on start of energy partnership

Economy ministry improves inflation forecast for 2020 to 5.9%, expects average hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 27/$1

Deficit of national budget in Jan-July 2020 reaches UAH 51 bln – treasury

LATEST

Посольство США призвало РФ немедленно прекратить конфликт на Донбассе, представители посольства Великобритании почтили память защитников Украины

NBU finally removes obstacles for entering govt bond market by nonresidents – Finance Ministry

Ukraine raises gas reserves in UGS to 25 bcm

Naftogaz will raise price of gas for public by 45%, to UAH 4.7/cubic meter in Sept

Total losses of Energoatom amount to about UAH 10 bln in H1 - Kotin

Agroton sees $3.6 mln in net loss in H1 2020

New Ukrzaliznytsia head wants to divide Ukrzaliznytsia into four companies, change corporate structure

New Ukrzaliznytsia head advocates uniform freight tariff, privatization of non-core assets

Ukraine wants to implement hydropower, energy storage projects in near term – minister

Ukraine, Germany sign intergovernmental statement on start of energy partnership

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD