Rotterdam + case suspended, materials being studied - heads of anti-corruption bodies

The anti-corruption authorities unsuccessfully asked the Prosecutor General's Office to replace the head of the group of prosecutors in the Rotterdam + case, director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Artem Sytnyk said.

"When the decision to close the case had not been canceled yet, we had a conversation that if the decision was canceled, and we allowed such an opportunity, it would be logical to change the prosecutor ... We talked about changing the prosecutor [in the Rotterdam + case], and we asked the Prosecutor General's Office about this in writing, since today the Prosecutor General is actually acting as the head of the SAPO. But, unfortunately, we did not get the result," Sytnyk said on the air of Channel 24 on Wednesday evening.

Speaking about the situation around the closure of the case by the prosecutor, he noted: "There was an understanding that we were moving in the direction of the court, and then at night the detective enters the register and sees that the case had already been closed."

According to Sytnyk, the investigation of the case is suspended. Also, he stressed, all international legal requests have not been fulfilled in the case.

Acting Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Maksym Gryschuk also drew attention to the fact that the decision to remove the prosecutor-head of the group is made by the Prosecutor General. "The second option is that the prosecutor is independent in his assessment of the evidence in any case. In this case, the prosecutor made such a decision," the acting head of the SAPO said.

He also clarified that there are two conflicting court decisions regarding the justification for closing the case. "Now the case has been stopped, the materials are being studied," he added.