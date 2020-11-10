Facts

11:47 10.11.2020

Maximum 50% of country's bed capacity can be allocated for COVID-19 patients – Stepanov

The number of beds for patients with coronavirus (COVID-19) disease can be maximally increased to 83,000, which is 50% of the country's bed capacity, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during a press briefing in Dnipropetrovsk region on Tuesday.

"The maximum number of beds is 83,000, and this is already 50% of the bed capacity. We can increase the number of beds to this figure, but this is a critical figure that we calculated in the context of each hospital in order not to stop the provision of medical care for other diseases," he said.

