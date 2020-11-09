Facts

10:26 09.11.2020

All checkpoints in JFO zone to resume work from November 10 - JFO HQ

All checkpoints in JFO zone to resume work from November 10 - JFO HQ

–All checkpoints of entry-exit on the disengagement line in the Joint Forces operation zone on Tuesday, November 10, will resume the passage of citizens and vehicles, the JFO headquarters reported.

"On the territory of Donetsk region through the checkpoint Hnutove, Novotroitske, Maryinka, Mayorske, and in Luhansk region - through the checkpoint Stanytsia Luhanska and the newly created checkpoints of entry-exit Schastia and Zolote," indicated in the message on Facebook of JFO headquarters.

The passage of citizens and vehicles will be carried out daily from 8:00 to 18:00.

At the entrance to the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine, temperature screening of citizens will be carried out. A prerequisite is also being in a protective mask and maintaining social distance.

To pass through the checkpoint, citizens must agree to carry out mandatory self-isolation measures using the single electronic service "Diy vdoma" or observation, in accordance with the requirements of the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 392 dated May 20, 2020.

