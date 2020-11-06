Facts

12:26 06.11.2020

Antibiotic use in Ukraine increases by 3.5 times - Ministry of Health

1 min read
Antibiotic use in Ukraine increases by 3.5 times - Ministry of Health

The use of antibiotics in Ukraine to date has grown 3.5 times compared to the same period last year, the Minister of Health said during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

"Indeed, our use of antibiotics has grown 3.5 times compared to the same period last year. There is a program regarding provision with pharmaceutical companies - they are fully provided with raw materials. If antibiotics have disappeared in some pharmacy, I think these are isolated cases," he said. At the same time, the minister urged not to self-medicate.

"We held meetings with the heads of pharmacy chains regarding the provision of antibiotics and other drugs, in particular, anticoagulants. There was a big request from this industry to appeal to the population not to self-medicate," Stepanov said.

Tags: #stepanov #antibiotic
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:49 03.11.2020
Ukraine close to catastrophe due to growing number of coronavirus cases - Stepanov

Ukraine close to catastrophe due to growing number of coronavirus cases - Stepanov

17:51 13.10.2020
Сabinet intends strengthening criterion for including into 'red' zone roughly 2.5 times by level of incidence, partly by hospitals occupancy

Сabinet intends strengthening criterion for including into 'red' zone roughly 2.5 times by level of incidence, partly by hospitals occupancy

14:19 04.09.2020
Stepanov: We plan to finance transplantation at UAH 585 mln in 2021

Stepanov: We plan to finance transplantation at UAH 585 mln in 2021

18:28 21.08.2020
Regional health departments have to set up hot lines in two days – Stepanov

Regional health departments have to set up hot lines in two days – Stepanov

10:37 12.08.2020
Health Ministry proposes govt to change criteria for distribution of Ukraine's regions into four zones – Stepanov

Health Ministry proposes govt to change criteria for distribution of Ukraine's regions into four zones – Stepanov

12:20 11.08.2020
Health Ministry intends to end reconstruction of Cancer Institute's laboratory by Feb 2021 – Stepanov

Health Ministry intends to end reconstruction of Cancer Institute's laboratory by Feb 2021 – Stepanov

12:52 25.07.2020
Some 205 people hospitalized with coronavirus in Ukraine – Stepanov

Some 205 people hospitalized with coronavirus in Ukraine – Stepanov

09:23 17.07.2020
Ukraine faces 809 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 838 recoveries, 11 deaths

Ukraine faces 809 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 838 recoveries, 11 deaths

11:47 15.07.2020
Health Ministry admits revision of criteria for dividing countries into "red" and "green" zones

Health Ministry admits revision of criteria for dividing countries into "red" and "green" zones

09:36 10.07.2020
Ukraine reports 1,016 recoveries of COVID-19 cases, 819 cases of disease, 18 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 1,016 recoveries of COVID-19 cases, 819 cases of disease, 18 deaths in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Klitschko re-elected as Kyiv Mayor, winning in first round

Macron agrees that Normandy Four meeting should be held as soon as possible - Zelensky

Situation in Donbas aggravated: Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire eight times over this day, Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

Venice Commission ready to help Ukraine after Constitutional Court's decision

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas – Ukraine's delegation to TCG

LATEST

Klitschko re-elected as Kyiv Mayor, winning in first round

Macron agrees that Normandy Four meeting should be held as soon as possible - Zelensky

Situation in Donbas aggravated: Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire eight times over this day, Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

Venice Commission ready to help Ukraine after Constitutional Court's decision

Constitutional Court's judges who against cancelling anti-corruption legislation not to participate in meetings due to appearance of court's draft decisions in media – source

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas – Ukraine's delegation to TCG

British ambassador visits administrative border with temporarily occupied Crimea

G7 Ambassadors urge Ukraine to take quick action due to crisis in Constitutional Court

Three Ukrainian soldiers killed, 11 wounded, casualties decrease by 88.9% in 100 days of ceasefire in Donbas – President's Office

Adaptive quarantine to be basis for further anti-epidemiological measures - Shmyhal

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD