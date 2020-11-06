Antibiotic use in Ukraine increases by 3.5 times - Ministry of Health

The use of antibiotics in Ukraine to date has grown 3.5 times compared to the same period last year, the Minister of Health said during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

"Indeed, our use of antibiotics has grown 3.5 times compared to the same period last year. There is a program regarding provision with pharmaceutical companies - they are fully provided with raw materials. If antibiotics have disappeared in some pharmacy, I think these are isolated cases," he said. At the same time, the minister urged not to self-medicate.

"We held meetings with the heads of pharmacy chains regarding the provision of antibiotics and other drugs, in particular, anticoagulants. There was a big request from this industry to appeal to the population not to self-medicate," Stepanov said.