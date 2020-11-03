Facts

17:48 03.11.2020

Restoring confidence in judicial system, particularly, in Constitutional Court, is common goal –Venice Commission head in conversation with Zelensky

Restoring confidence in judicial system, particularly, in Constitutional Court, is common goal –Venice Commission head in conversation with Zelensky

President of the Venice Commission Gianni Buquicchio in a telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the common goal today is to restore confidence in the judicial system of Ukraine and, especially, in the Constitutional Court.

"The parties focused on the constitutional crisis in Ukraine, caused by the decision of the Constitutional Court of October 27, which effectively 'nullified' the entire anticorruption system that our country has built in recent years with the support of the Council of Europe and the Venice Commission," the presidential press service said on Tuesday.

Zelensky said that, as the Head of State, he could not allow a situation when an agency to assess the conformity of the Constitution makes illegal decisions that destroy the system of anticorruption bodies, including NABU, National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) and the High Anti-corruption Court.

"My priority now is to preserve the continuous functioning of NACP and anticorruption agency, and increase the efficiency of their work," he said.

Buquicchio offered the expertise of the Venice Commission in this difficult situation. He also said that in no case can such important issues as the existence of the High Anticorruption Court, the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, and land reform be put at risk.

The President of Ukraine invited the Venice Commission to work together on a broad judicial reform.

Zelensky also remembers the very clear, firm position of the Venice Commission on the illegal annexation of Crimea. "Thanks to you and our international partners, I believe that Crimea will be returned," he said.

