16:02 03.11.2020

Zelensky asks ICRC President for assistance in obtaining lists of people for 'all for all' exchange

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer with a request for assistance in obtaining lists of detainees from the other side to exchange "all for all" with ORDLO.

Zelensky thanked Maurer for his visit to Ukraine, as well as for the desire to visit Donbas on both sides of the contact line.

"Peter Maurer assured that today these issues are a priority for the organization he heads," the presidential press service of Ukraine said following their meeting on Tuesday.

The parties discussed in detail the need for the Red Cross to have access to prisoners in the temporarily occupied territories, which will help identify illegally detained persons.

The actions of the Ukrainian side on the arrangement of convenient points for crossing the contact line were also positively assessed. In particular, the restoration of the drawbridge in Stanytsia Luhanska, the arrangement of the entry-exit checkpoint and plans to open new, equally comfortable entry-exit checkpoints in Schastia and Zolote.

In addition, the parties discussed the process of mine clearance in Donbas. The ICRC President said that Ukraine is one of the most mined areas in the world, and this will continue to be felt for many years to come, and this is the reason why the ICRC is involved in mine action.

Zelensky said that preparations for the start of demining 19 agreed sites have been discussed in detail within the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), technical details are now being agreed.

The head of the ICRC also welcomed the adoption of the law on missing persons and assured the support of the organization in this process.

